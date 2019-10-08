Roosevelt Boys and OG Girls Advance in Soccer Playoffs

Roosevelt Boys and OG Girls Advance in Soccer Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The trip to Sioux Falls was not a good one for the Pierre soccer teams. The Lady Govs dominated O’Gorman in the first half but Emily Hedge was brilliant in goal as the half ended scoreless despite numerous scoring chances for Pierre. O’Gorman scored twice after intermission and advanced with a 2-1 win.

Later at Howard Wood Field, Suad Smajlovic scored the only goal in the first half despite the efforts of Govs goalie Cam Ahartz who was almost unbeatable. Dexter Hajek made it 2-0 Riders with a shot that barely eluded an aggressive Ahartz and snuck just inside the post as the Riders went on to win 3-0.

See all of the 20 playoff scores from Tuesday night in Boys and Girls AA and A in the KDLT scoreboard.