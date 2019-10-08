Scoreboard Tuesday, October 8th

Scoreboard Tuesday, October 8th

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Scoreboard Tuesday, October 8th

Girls State “A” Tennis

492.5 Mitchell

484.5 Yankton

390.0 Roncalli

359.0 RC Christian

257.5 Milbank

*Yankton’s Josephine Krajewski wins #1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

*Mitchell wins #1 & #2 doubles

Boys State Golf Tournaments

“AA” @ Hillcrest CC in Yankton

625-Roosevelt

627-O’Gorman

627-Lincoln

635-RC Stevens

641-Yankton

150-Jack Lundin (RHS)

152-Nash Stenberg (LHS)

152-Adam Salter & Ben Daane (RC ST)

“A” @ The Bluffs-Vermillion

+103 SF Christian

+116 Tea Area

+125 Madison

+130 Parkston

+131 Vermillion

157-Lance Christensen (Little Wound)

162-Keaton Nighbert (Madison)

163-Carson Van Beek (SFC)

Men’s Golf

The Intercollegiate

569 Tennessee

585 Lamar

607 SDSU (12th)

147-Jonah Dohrer, Jones Comerford (SDSU) 20th

Missouri Western Invite

857 C. Missouri

862 Washburn

871 E. Oklahoma

887 U.S.F. (7th)

952 Augustana (18th)

218 Jack Evans (USF) 15th

219 Jacob Zosel (USF) 21st

Women’s Golf

Midwest Classic

596 Northeastern State

624 Augustana (9th)

624 U.S.F. (9th)

658 S.M.S.U.

150 Alex Stone (AU) 12th

150 Lexi Hanson (USF) 12th

H.S. Soccer Playoffs

Boys “AA”

Washington 5, Mitchell 1

Roosevelt vs. Pierre

Lincoln vs. Huron

Aberdeen 2, O’Gorman 0

Yankton vs. Spearfish

Watertown 1, RC Central 0

Brandon Valley 5, Brookings 0

RC Stevens 3, Sturgis 1

Boys “A”

Vermillion 5, Groton Area 1

STM vs. James Valley Christian

Girls “AA”

Yankton vs. Washington

O’Gorman 2, Pierre 1

RC Stevens vs. Sturgis

RC Central 5, Spearfish 1

Aberdeen 6, Harrisburg 1

Mitchell vs. Roosevelt

Brandon Valley vs. Brookings

Lincoln 2, Watertown 1

Girls “A”

STM vs. Garretson

SF Christian 1, Vermillion 0

College Volleyball

USD 3, SDSU 0 *Coyotes now 16-1 (5-0)

H.S. Volleyball

South Dakota

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-18, 25-20

Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22

Groton Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12

Hanson def. Centerville, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-5, 26-24, 25-21

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Miller def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-21, 25-12, 27-25

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-6, 25-9

Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 27-25, 25-20, 25-18

St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 24-15

Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Winner def. Gregory, 25-6, 25-11, 25-8

Minnesota

Adrian def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16

Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Lakeview def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11

Mountain Lake Area def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26

Pipestone def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Ellsworth, 25-13, 25-9, 25-6