Scoreboard Tuesday, October 8th
Girls State “A” Tennis
492.5 Mitchell
484.5 Yankton
390.0 Roncalli
359.0 RC Christian
257.5 Milbank
*Yankton’s Josephine Krajewski wins #1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
*Mitchell wins #1 & #2 doubles
Boys State Golf Tournaments
“AA” @ Hillcrest CC in Yankton
625-Roosevelt
627-O’Gorman
627-Lincoln
635-RC Stevens
641-Yankton
150-Jack Lundin (RHS)
152-Nash Stenberg (LHS)
152-Adam Salter & Ben Daane (RC ST)
“A” @ The Bluffs-Vermillion
+103 SF Christian
+116 Tea Area
+125 Madison
+130 Parkston
+131 Vermillion
157-Lance Christensen (Little Wound)
162-Keaton Nighbert (Madison)
163-Carson Van Beek (SFC)
Men’s Golf
The Intercollegiate
569 Tennessee
585 Lamar
607 SDSU (12th)
147-Jonah Dohrer, Jones Comerford (SDSU) 20th
Missouri Western Invite
857 C. Missouri
862 Washburn
871 E. Oklahoma
887 U.S.F. (7th)
952 Augustana (18th)
218 Jack Evans (USF) 15th
219 Jacob Zosel (USF) 21st
Women’s Golf
Midwest Classic
596 Northeastern State
624 Augustana (9th)
624 U.S.F. (9th)
658 S.M.S.U.
150 Alex Stone (AU) 12th
150 Lexi Hanson (USF) 12th
H.S. Soccer Playoffs
Boys “AA”
Washington 5, Mitchell 1
Roosevelt vs. Pierre
Lincoln vs. Huron
Aberdeen 2, O’Gorman 0
Yankton vs. Spearfish
Watertown 1, RC Central 0
Brandon Valley 5, Brookings 0
RC Stevens 3, Sturgis 1
Boys “A”
Vermillion 5, Groton Area 1
STM vs. James Valley Christian
Girls “AA”
Yankton vs. Washington
O’Gorman 2, Pierre 1
RC Stevens vs. Sturgis
RC Central 5, Spearfish 1
Aberdeen 6, Harrisburg 1
Mitchell vs. Roosevelt
Brandon Valley vs. Brookings
Lincoln 2, Watertown 1
Girls “A”
STM vs. Garretson
SF Christian 1, Vermillion 0
College Volleyball
USD 3, SDSU 0 *Coyotes now 16-1 (5-0)
H.S. Volleyball
South Dakota
Arlington def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-18, 25-20
Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22
Groton Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12
Hanson def. Centerville, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-5, 26-24, 25-21
McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Miller def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-21, 25-12, 27-25
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-6, 25-9
Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 27-25, 25-20, 25-18
St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 24-15
Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Winner def. Gregory, 25-6, 25-11, 25-8
Minnesota
Adrian def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16
Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Lakeview def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11
Mountain Lake Area def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26
Pipestone def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Red Rock Central def. Ellsworth, 25-13, 25-9, 25-6