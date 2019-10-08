Scoreboard Tuesday, October 8th

KDLT Sports,

Girls State “A” Tennis

492.5 Mitchell
484.5 Yankton
390.0 Roncalli
359.0 RC Christian
257.5 Milbank

*Yankton’s Josephine Krajewski wins #1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
*Mitchell wins #1 & #2 doubles

Boys State Golf Tournaments

“AA” @ Hillcrest CC in Yankton

625-Roosevelt
627-O’Gorman
627-Lincoln
635-RC Stevens
641-Yankton

150-Jack Lundin (RHS)
152-Nash Stenberg (LHS)
152-Adam Salter & Ben Daane (RC ST)

“A” @ The Bluffs-Vermillion

+103 SF Christian
+116 Tea Area
+125 Madison
+130 Parkston
+131 Vermillion

157-Lance Christensen (Little Wound)
162-Keaton Nighbert (Madison)
163-Carson Van Beek (SFC)

Men’s Golf

The Intercollegiate

569 Tennessee
585 Lamar
607 SDSU (12th)

147-Jonah Dohrer, Jones Comerford (SDSU) 20th

Missouri Western Invite

857 C. Missouri
862 Washburn
871 E. Oklahoma
887 U.S.F. (7th)
952 Augustana (18th)

218 Jack Evans (USF) 15th
219 Jacob Zosel (USF) 21st

Women’s Golf

Midwest Classic

596 Northeastern State
624 Augustana (9th)
624 U.S.F. (9th)
658 S.M.S.U.

150 Alex Stone (AU) 12th
150 Lexi Hanson (USF) 12th

H.S. Soccer Playoffs

Boys “AA”

Washington 5, Mitchell 1
Roosevelt vs. Pierre
Lincoln vs. Huron
Aberdeen 2, O’Gorman 0
Yankton vs. Spearfish
Watertown 1, RC Central 0
Brandon Valley 5, Brookings 0
RC Stevens 3, Sturgis 1

Boys “A”

Vermillion 5, Groton Area 1
STM vs. James Valley Christian

Girls “AA”

Yankton vs. Washington
O’Gorman 2, Pierre 1
RC Stevens vs. Sturgis
RC Central 5, Spearfish 1
Aberdeen 6, Harrisburg 1
Mitchell vs. Roosevelt
Brandon Valley vs. Brookings
Lincoln 2, Watertown 1

Girls “A”

STM vs. Garretson
SF Christian 1, Vermillion 0

College Volleyball

USD 3, SDSU 0 *Coyotes now 16-1 (5-0)

H.S. Volleyball

South Dakota

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-18, 25-20

Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22

Groton Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12

Hanson def. Centerville, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-5, 26-24, 25-21

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Miller def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-21, 25-12, 27-25

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-6, 25-9

Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 27-25, 25-20, 25-18

St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 24-15

Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Winner def. Gregory, 25-6, 25-11, 25-8

Minnesota

Adrian def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16

Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Lakeview def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11

Mountain Lake Area def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26

Pipestone def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Ellsworth, 25-13, 25-9, 25-6

 

