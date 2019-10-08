Yankton’s Krajewski Wins Singles Title, Mitchell Rallies to Win Team at State “A” Tennis

Yankton's Krajewski Wins Singles Title, Mitchell Rallies to Win Team at State "A" Tennis

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… Yankton’s Josephine won the State “A” first flight singles title in dramatic fashion 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 over Ella Hancock of RC Christian. And her Gazelles led throughout the tournament in the team competition as Maggie Shaefer won the 2nd flight singles over Mitchell’s Atlanta Stahle 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. But Mitchell’s Olivia Huber rallied to win the #3 singles title 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Abby Hanson of Roncalli and the Kernels won the #1 and #2 doubles to edge Yankton by 8 points for the team title. It’s the first year for 2 classes in South Dakota.

492.5-Mitchell

484.5-Yankton

390.0 Roncalli

359.0 RC Christian

257.5 Milbank