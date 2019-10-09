#2 Red Raiders Beat Briar Cliff to Remain Unbeaten in Volleyball

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Red Raiders of Northwestern are having another outstanding season in volleyball, which is nothing new to head coach Kyle Vanden Bosch who makes the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City with regularity. But this year has been extra special for sure. Wednesday night they hosted Briar Cliff and beat the Chargers 3-1. And with the win they improved to 20-0 for the year and 8-0 in the GPAC. Once again it was great balance as 4 players were in double figures in kills led by Anna Wedel with 12 and Bekah Horstman with 12 kills and 5 blocks. Emily Van Ginkel had 7 kills and 7 blocks in the win.