Governor Noem Releases AG Report on Minnehaha County’s Top Prosecutor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Noem has released Attorney General Ravnsborg’s investigation into Minnehaha State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan extended absence.

Governor Noem asked Attorney General Ravnsborg to look for answers regarding the extended absence of Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan from July 13 to mid-September, 2019.

In the report, the Attorney General’s office and Division of Criminal Investigation found that on July 13, McGowan’s family sought to have an “intervention” for alcohol in which he chose not to participate in.

Later that night, a 911 call was made from a concerned third party following a video message McGowan sent that was perceived as a “suicide video note.”

Sioux Falls Police and the Mobile Crisis Team responded to McGowan’s residence and police were allowed inside after some discussion. The report says McGowan was the only one home and that he did have access to firearms but at no time did he display or handle any weapons.

Police and mental health professionals ultimately concluded that McGowan was not a threat to himself or anyone else.

McGowan was then absent from his office until mid-September and did not inform his staff for his absence until August 16.

Governor Noem released a statement saying the investigation has been completed and that the facts are “unsettling.” Read her full statement below:

“Recent events involving Minnehaha State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan necessitated an investigation by our Attorney General,” said Noem. “That investigation is now complete, and I am making the summary provided to me available to the public for the sake of transparency. The facts that were uncovered are unsettling. The Attorney General concludes that there isn’t the evidence to pursue charges against McGowan. I will not be pursuing any further action at this time. I am thankful for the Attorney General and his team’s swift work on this matter.”