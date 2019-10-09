Scoreboard Wednesday, October 9th
Scoreboard Wednesday, October 9th
Scoreboard Wednesday, October 9th
Women’s Volleyball
Northwestern vs. Briar Cliff
Dordt vs. Mount Marty
Women’s Golf
Aggie Invitational
861-New Mexico State
894-Utah Valley State
898-S.D.S.U. (5th)
934-South Dakota (13th)
216-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 3rd
226-Cassidy Laidlaw (SDSU) 19th
227-Laerke Jensen (USD) 23rd
H.S. Cross Country
DVC Boys
17-DRSM
26-Estelline/Hendricks
34-Deubrook
36-Elkton/LB
*Jacob Vogel (DRSM) 17:29.18
DVC Girls
14-Estelline/Hendricks
14-Deubrook
19-Colman/Egan
35-DeSmet
*Ellie Olson (Deubrook) 20:30.88
NEC Boys
22-Milbank
25-Webster
44-Clark/Willow lake
65-Deuel
*Nick Batchelor (Milbank) 16:46.25
NEC Girls
19-Roncalli
37-Milbank
45-Deuel
63-Webster
*Kenzie Hamann (Deuel) 21:00.06
MLB Playoffs
NLDS (Best of 5)
Cardinals 13, Braves 1 *Cards win series 3-2
National @ Dodgers *Series tied 2-2