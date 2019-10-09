Suspect, Victim Charged in Overnight Shooting in Central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have charged both the victim and suspect in an overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls.

Police say at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, patrolling officers heard gunshots in the area of 33rd Street and Duluth Avenue and witnessed a vehicle taking off at a high rate of speed. Police say the passenger of the vehicle threw what was later determined a BB gun out of the window.

Police say just before the gunshots the suspect was banging on the windows and doors of a residence in the 2600 block of S. Duluth Avenue. One of the occupants grabbed a gun and confronted the suspect. Police say the suspect pointed his gun at the victim which led the victim to fire two shots near the suspect.

During the investigation, police discovered the gun the victim fired was reported stolen from an unlocked car in Sioux Falls about a month ago. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and meth in the residence.

The victim was charged with possession of a stolen handgun and will be facing drug charges as well. Police say because he’s the victim in the case they won’t be releasing his name.

The suspect, 41-year-old John Thinelk, was charged with simple assault.