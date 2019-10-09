Trump Campaign Adds Pence Appearance to Minnesota Visit

In this Sept. 30, 2019 photo, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump participate in an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. Aides to Vice President Mike Pence are disputing a whistleblower’s characterization of his decision not to attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s inauguration earlier this year. And they say he never discussed President Donald Trump’s potential Democratic rival Joe Biden in their repeated conversations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Minnesota, with a Minneapolis-area visit that will hit Thursday shortly before President Donald Trump rallies at Target Center.

Pence will tour Safety Signs, a business in Lakeville, and greet employees there. Later, he’ll be at Trump’s rally.

Pence will start his visit by meeting with Minneapolis police officers when he lands at the airport. That’s an attempt to capitalize on unhappiness by some in the police union over a city policy banning them from wearing uniforms in support of Trump.

Trump narrowly missed winning Minnesota in 2016 and says he intends to capture it in 2020.