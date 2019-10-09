Winning Means Big Expectations for USD Volleyball Team

Winning Means Big Expectations for USD Volleyball Team

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD…. Last year’s success has carried over for Leanne Williamson’s USD volleyball team as they have started the season 16-1 after Tuesday night’s sweep at Frost Arena over arch-rival SDSU. The type season they had last year and winning the Summit League title on Denver’s home floor has raised the bar for this team and what they now expect to do on a more consistent basis according to the coach. Williamson says: “We always knew that that was a goal of ours that it was something that we wanted to accomplish. But now that we’ve been there it’s something that we expect of ourselves every single year. Does it happen every year, I don’t know. We’ve got to continue, only time will tell what will happen with that. But we have to continue to make strides and work together as a group to accomplish what we think we can…”

The Coyotes qualified for the program’s first berth in the Division I tournament in school history last year by winning the Summit League tournament at Denver, breaking up a four-year Pioneer grip on the title with a dramatic two-and-a-half-hour 27-25, 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 15-6 championship match.

The Coyotes only loss this season was at Iowa State. They have won 13 straight matches since.