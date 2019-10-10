Authorities Arrest Suspect Wanted in Monday’s Hit and Run Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have arrested the driver they say fled an attempted traffic stop, crashed into another vehicle, and fled on foot, Monday.

The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 41-year-old Tobias Kippes, Thursday. Authorities say Kippes sped away from an attempted traffic stop before crashing his truck and fleeing on foot, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind.

Kippes’ girlfriend, 27-year-old Brooke Crumpler, is facing possession of a controlled substance and abuse or cruelty to a minor charge after police arrested her at the scene of the crash.

Kippes is facing aggravated domestic assault charges and charges related to Monday’s crash.

Authorities say the arrest was a cooperative effort by members of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal’s Service and Sioux Falls Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are still searching for the driver who fled an attempted traffic stop, crashed into another vehicle, and fled on foot.

Police say 41-year-old Tobias Kippes had a felony warrant out for his arrest when police attempted to pull him over near 3rd Street and Duluth Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. Monday. Kippes sped off from the attempted stop and ultimately crashed into another vehicle near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue.

Police say Kippes fled the crash on foot and left his 27-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Brooke Crumpler, at the scene.

Crumpler was taken to an area hospital where she admitted to using meth within the last week. In the truck, police found meth and marijuana items, as well as firearms.

Crumpler is facing several drug charges and an abuse or cruelty to a minor charge.

Police are still searching for Kippes. He’s described as a 5’10” white male with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 265 pounds.