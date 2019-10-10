Brower, Lincoln Lead Girls “AA” Tennis After Day One

Brower, Lincoln Lead Girls "AA" Tennis After Day One

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… Day one of the Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament is in the books and Lincoln has a narrow lead over Brandon Valley. Both of their first flight singles players advanced to the semi-final Friday morning. Top seed Johanna Brower of the Pats had her hands full with Aberdeen’s Olivia Goetz as she rallied to win 10-7. And BV’s Tanna Lehfeldt won a really close match over Wasshington’s Katelyn Nesheim 11-9.

Singles fionals are scheduled to begin at 11:45 and doubles at 2:45 at Match Pointe.

Team Scores

282.5 Lincoln

272.5 Brandon Valley

244.0 Watertown

214.0 St. Thomas More

204.0 O’Gorman