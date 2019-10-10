Brown County Authorities Searching for Missing Plane

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brown County authorities are searching for a plane that never arrived at its destination.

In a Facebook post, Brown County Emergency Management says a small blue and white single-engine Cessna left the Aberdeen airport Wednesday night.

Authorities say the plane was heading to Oakes, North Dakota but never arrived. The plane was occupied by one pilot with no passengers.

Authorities are asking anyone seeing or hearing unusual to contact the Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911.