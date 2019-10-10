Early Intervention and Prevention is Key to a Healthy Mind

World leaders, health care professionals, and families mark World Mental Health Day around the globe.

Find the right fit, know resources are increasingly available, don’t give up and seek help sooner than later.

The findings are the key takeaways from Emily Learing, Registered Play Therapist and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with Encompass Health, LLC located in the Sioux Falls area. Learing joined us on the KDLT News Today set to help create awareness around Global Mental Health Day.