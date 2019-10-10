New Downtown Sioux Falls Hotel Utilizing Historic Bank Features

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The walk way between the Hotel On Phillips and the Treasury Cocktail Lounge is this Safe that sits in the same place as it did when the building was built in 1918. For reference, I’m five foot nine, and this Safe is much larger than I am.

CEO of Kelly Inns Limited Brenda Schmidt said, “It’s a part of history. People love history, we all love history the story behind it. So we wanted to continue that on. Recreate that era, if you will, for people to enjoy.”

The Hotel On Phillips in Downtown Sioux Falls may be the new kid on the block, but the building it sits in is more than 100 years old. While this building isn’t new, the use of it is. It has been home to around four banks in the past, but this is the first time it has become a hotel.

“By having the bank building turned into a boutique hotel, a luxury hotel, I think it’s a great use, a great adaptive use for a historic building in Downtown Sioux Falls,” said Siouxland Heritage Museum’s Kevin Gansz.

The history of the building is what made Kelly Inns Limited want to build inside it. History is something that can’t be rebuilt.

Schmidt said, “It’s beautiful, it’s history. It’s on the National Register of Historical Buildings. To preserve that and keep that is just something wonderful for our company and for people to enjoy the history of this building.”