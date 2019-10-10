Scoreboard Thursday, October 10th

Scoreboard Thursday, October 10th

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Scoreboard Thursday, October 10th

USHL

Tri-City 4, Stampede 1

NHL

Winnipeg 5, Wild 2

Major League Playoffs

ALDS (Best of 5)

Game #5 in Houston

Astros 6, Rays 1 *Astros win series 3-2

Girls State “AA” Tennis

Day One Scores in Sioux Falls

282.5-Lincoln

272.5-Brandon Valley

244.0-Watertown

214.0-St. Thomas More

204.0-O’Gorman

H.S. Volleyball

South Dakota

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17

Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-26

Brookings def. Yankton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12

Dakota Valley def. Madison, 26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9

Deuel def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-6, 25-21, 25-14

Garretson def. Canton, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21

Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-7, 25-8, 25-16

Howard def. Canistota, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 17-15

Santee, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Scotland def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 27-25

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Tri-Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20

Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd. to Oct 21.

Redfield vs. Milbank Area, ppd.

Webster vs. Hamlin, ppd. to Oct 14.

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Great Plains Lutheran vs. Langford, ppd. to Oct 28.

Platte-Geddes vs. Gregory, ppd. to Oct 12.