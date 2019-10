SF Christian Blanks SW Christian 3-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Chargers of SF Christian improved to 18-8 with a dominant performance in their home gym Thursday night. They blanked SW Christian in straight sets behind a balanced team effort. Caitlyn Pruis led the way with 14 kills and was the only Charger in double figures. Katie Van Egdom had 9 and Abby Glanzer 8 kills in the win.