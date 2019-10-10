Temple Scores as Herd Fall 4-1 at Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped their third-straight game, first of a four-game road trip, 4-1, against the Tri-City Storm on Thursday night at the Viaero Center. Gabe Temple scored his first United States Hockey League goal for the Stampede, while Grant Adams made 30 of 33 saves on the night.

In a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference Final, the Tri-City opened the scoring first with a goal from Kyle Aucion four minutes into the first period. Storm forward Davis Burnside found Aucion gliding down the left side, where he was able to wrist a shot over the short-side shoulder pad of Adams. Gabe Temple responded 5:42 later with a goal to tie the game 1-1. Temple was beautifully set up by teammates Jakub Lewandowski and Tyler Coffey who made quick tape-to-tape passes in front of the net.

The Stampede’s early season special teams’ woes continued with a short-handed goal from Tri-City forward Benji Eckerle to start the second period. Halfway through the period, the Herd found themselves on a four-minute, double-minor power play but failed to convert. Shortly after, the Storm were able to take the 3-1 lead on their own four-minute power play on a roughing double minor by Lewandowski.

Although the Herd outshot the Storm 12-7 in the final frame, the team was unable to connect on their chances, allowing an empty net goal in the closing seconds of the game. The game was kept in check but Adams’ strong goaltending and big saves down the stretch. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 34-28.

The Stampede return to action tomorrow night, Friday, Oct. 11 in a home opener rematch with the Lincoln Stars.