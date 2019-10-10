Tough GPAC Prepares Teams For Volleyball Post Season

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Northwestern Red Raiders know what it’s all about to make the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City. It’s become an almost annual event for Kyle VandenBosch and his team. But he knows that playing in the very tough GPAC makes all of the teams that advance much more prepared than most any teams in the country. “It’s huge because you have to prepare every night here and with everybody being so good, by the time you get to post season stuff you’ve seen most everything the NAIA has to offer. Great left sides, great middles, stud servers… So it just that every team is prepared going into the post season in this conference…”

The 2nd-ranked Red Raiders will most certainly make a return appearance at the national tournament. They are 20-0, 8-0 after Wednesday 3-1 win over Briar Cliff.