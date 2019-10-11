Brower & Lincoln Keep Championship Roll Going
Patriots Win Fourth Straight Team Title
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though there may be new classifications for high school tennis in South Dakota, the Lincoln girls’ tennis team is still the class of the state.
The Patriots claimed their fourth consecutive team title on Friday with junior Johana Brower repeating as the state’s top flight singles champion. Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction! Standings are below:
H.S. Girls’ Tennis
State AA Team Standings
1. Lincoln (505)
2. St. Thomas More (354)
3. O’Gorman (331)
4. Brandon Valley (315.5)
5. Watertown (303)
Individual Champions
#1 Singles-Johana Brower (Lincoln)
#2 Singles-Bridget Raymond (St. Thomas More)
#3 Singles-Vanessa Wittenberg (St. Thomas More)
#4 Singles-Elle Dobbs (Lincoln)
#5 Singles-Avery Blackman (Lincoln)
#6 Singles-Sydney Breit (O’Gorman)
#1 Doubles-A. Leonard/J. Brower (Lincoln)
#2 Doubles-E. Barnard/M. Jamous (O’Gorman)
#3 Doubles-A. Blackman/K. Johnson (Lincoln)