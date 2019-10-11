FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-11-19)

Highlights, Scores & FUN from Prep Pigskin In South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Warm up on the coldest Football Friday of 2019 with some great prep highlights from across South Dakota and Minnesota! Click on the video viewer for all the results and FUN from week seven featuring highlights from:

-Harrisburg @ Lincoln

-Washington @ Brandon Valley

-SF Christian @ Tea

-Milbank @ Dell Rapids

-Canton @ Tri-Valley

-Garretson @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Baltic @ Parker

-Dell Rapids Saint Mary @ Colman-Egan

-Sibley East @ Luverne

-Red Rock Central @ Hills-Beaver Creek