KDLT FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Colman!

Previewing The 9B Showdown Between Dell Rapids Saint Mary and Colman-Egan!

COLMAN, S.D. — It’s a cold, windy and snowy week seven for Football Friday but the KDLT Tailgate Tour has pulled into Colman for a game that promises plenty of fire, as the top ranked Hawks host second ranked Dell Rapids Saint Mary in a battle for 9B supremacy!

Click on the video viewer to hear from both teams, get the KDLT Sports Puppy Pick and get some highlights from State AA Tennis!