One Injured in Semi vs. Semi Crash on I-29

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to use caution as road conditions continue to be dangerous in some areas.

Authorities shared the Facebook post below of a semi vs. semi accident earlier Friday. They say the two semis were involved in an accident on I-29, South of the Aberdeen exit. Authorities say both semis were traveling North when one ran into the other.

One driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

