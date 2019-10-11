Scoreboard Friday, October 11th

KDLT Sports,

Girls State “AA” Tennis

Final Team Standings

505-Lincoln
354-St. Thomas More
331-O’Gorman
315-Brandon Valley
303-Watertown

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Baltic 20, Parker 8

Belle Fourche 48, Spearfish 7

Bennett County 8, Pine Ridge 6

Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Bridgewater-Emery 44, Garretson 0

Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8

Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0

Castlewood 47, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Colman-Egan 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Corsica/Stickney 8, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 41

Dell Rapids 30, Milbank 0

Gayville-Volin 40, Centerville 34, 2OT

Gregory 49, Platte-Geddes 8

Hamlin 33, Arlington/Lake Preston 12

Howard 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Huron 15, Yankton 12

Irene-Wakonda 50, Avon 0

Kimball/White Lake 12, Burke 6

Lemmon/McIntosh def. Dupree, forfeit

Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14

Madison 25, West Central 12

McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Pierre 54, Brookings 6

Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18

Sioux Falls Lincoln 18, Harrisburg 15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39, Watertown 13

Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15

Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Vermillion 49, Todd County 14

Viborg-Hurley 38, Hanson 0

Iowa

West Sioux 35, West Lyon 28

Boyden-Hull/RV 36, Sheldon 8

LeMars 8, SC Heelan 7

Sergeant5 Bluff 35, Spencer 13

Sioux Center 21, MOC Floyd Valley 8

Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Godfield-Dows 8

Central Lyon/GLR 39, Okoboji Milford 0

Western Christian 21, Sibley Ocheyedan 0

Minnesota

Luverne 27, Sibley East b15

Hills Beaver Creek 42, Red Rock Central 6

Jackson County Central 36, Pipestone 6

Marshall 27, Waseca 8

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Murray County Central 13

Edgerton/Ellsworth 42, Cedar Mountain Comfrey 24

Jordan 39, Worthington 12

USHL

Lincoln 7, Stampede 4

Women’s Swim/Dive

MSU-Mankato 192, SMSU 74

Women’s Volleyball

USD 3, NDSU 2 *Coyotes 17-1, 6-0

Northern 3, MN-Duluth 2

Concordia-SP 3, SMSU 1

Upper Iowa 3, Augustana 0

MSU-Mankato 3, USF 0

DWU 3, Waldorf 0

Women’s Soccer

Augustana 3, Winona State 0

SMSU 5, MSU-Mankato 1

MN-Duluth 2, Northern 0

Concordia-SP 3, USF 1

Major League Playoffs
NLCS (best of 7)

Washington 2, St. Louis 0

*Sanchez 7-2/3 no-hit innings pitched
*National lead series 1-0

 

 

 

