Scoreboard Friday, October 11th
Girls State “AA” Tennis
Final Team Standings
505-Lincoln
354-St. Thomas More
331-O’Gorman
315-Brandon Valley
303-Watertown
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Baltic 20, Parker 8
Belle Fourche 48, Spearfish 7
Bennett County 8, Pine Ridge 6
Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Bridgewater-Emery 44, Garretson 0
Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8
Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0
Castlewood 47, Great Plains Lutheran 14
Colman-Egan 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26
Corsica/Stickney 8, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 41
Dell Rapids 30, Milbank 0
Gayville-Volin 40, Centerville 34, 2OT
Gregory 49, Platte-Geddes 8
Hamlin 33, Arlington/Lake Preston 12
Howard 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Huron 15, Yankton 12
Irene-Wakonda 50, Avon 0
Kimball/White Lake 12, Burke 6
Lemmon/McIntosh def. Dupree, forfeit
Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14
Madison 25, West Central 12
McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Pierre 54, Brookings 6
Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18
Sioux Falls Lincoln 18, Harrisburg 15
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39, Watertown 13
Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15
Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0
Vermillion 49, Todd County 14
Viborg-Hurley 38, Hanson 0
Iowa
West Sioux 35, West Lyon 28
Boyden-Hull/RV 36, Sheldon 8
LeMars 8, SC Heelan 7
Sergeant5 Bluff 35, Spencer 13
Sioux Center 21, MOC Floyd Valley 8
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Godfield-Dows 8
Central Lyon/GLR 39, Okoboji Milford 0
Western Christian 21, Sibley Ocheyedan 0
Minnesota
Luverne 27, Sibley East b15
Hills Beaver Creek 42, Red Rock Central 6
Jackson County Central 36, Pipestone 6
Marshall 27, Waseca 8
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Murray County Central 13
Edgerton/Ellsworth 42, Cedar Mountain Comfrey 24
Jordan 39, Worthington 12
USHL
Lincoln 7, Stampede 4
Women’s Swim/Dive
MSU-Mankato 192, SMSU 74
Women’s Volleyball
USD 3, NDSU 2 *Coyotes 17-1, 6-0
Northern 3, MN-Duluth 2
Concordia-SP 3, SMSU 1
Upper Iowa 3, Augustana 0
MSU-Mankato 3, USF 0
DWU 3, Waldorf 0
Women’s Soccer
Augustana 3, Winona State 0
SMSU 5, MSU-Mankato 1
MN-Duluth 2, Northern 0
Concordia-SP 3, USF 1
Major League Playoffs
NLCS (best of 7)
Washington 2, St. Louis 0
*Sanchez 7-2/3 no-hit innings pitched
*National lead series 1-0