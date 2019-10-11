Sioux Falls Man Convicted on Fentanyl Distribution Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A federal jury has convicted a Sioux Falls man for his role in selling fentanyl to a person who overdosed and had to be revived by first responders.

According to evidence in the trial, 57-year-old Michael Wayne Cooper “knowingly and intentionally” sold fentanyl. The victim overdosed on the fentanyl and first responders revived him with Narcan, preventing his death.

Cooper was found guilty of one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux Falls Police Department, and Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force.