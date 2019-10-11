This Weekend Pheasant Season Opens for South Dakota Residents

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Tomorrow is the first official day of pheasant season for residents in South Dakota and it’s important to stay safe during the hunt.

Even though pheasants aren’t originally from South Dakota, they’ve been here for such a long time that they’ve become an iconic image for South Dakotans.

According to Josh Delger, the regional terrestrial resource supervisor with Game, Fish and Parks, even though the pheasant population is slightly below average, there are still plenty of birds for hunters, which is good news for hunters arriving next week.“Pheasant hunting is a huge tourist attraction for South Dakota and so you know we definitely take that very seriously, we welcome hunters here. We love having our residents and non-residents being able to go out and take advantage of that resource.”

Pheasant season opens next weekend for out of state hunters.