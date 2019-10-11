Winter Demands More of Food , Volunteers and Donations Needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “Never say no to donations,” said Chief of Operations at Union Gospel Mission Todd Hill.

Donations and volunteers are needed at two local organizations that help the homeless. The Banquet and Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls say they see more people come through their doors as the temperature drops.

Hill said, “Simple fact of more people coming in to get out of the cold, along with that more meals to feed.”

More meals mean more help needed, both organizations say they are always looking for more volunteers and donations.

“As an agency our challenges stay pretty consistent, and that is always the challenge of getting volunteer groups in our doors to help serve our meals,” said Executive Director of The Banquet Tamera Jerke-Liesinger.

Volunteers don’t have to come alone; The Banquet encourages people to bring their friends to help out.

Jerke-Liesinger said, “Each volunteer group we need about 30 people, so we have a lot of opportunities throughout the course of the week. If people want to get together a small group of friends, a big group of friends, a work office, a church congregation.”

Volunteers aren’t the only need. The mission also helps people stay warm throughout the winter. Donating extra clothes can also help.

Hill said, “We need more coats, jackets, hats, gloves.”

Clothes can keep someone warm, but for the visitors of the banquet, nothing warms them up more, than a hot meal.

“When they’re able to come in and not only just physically warm up, when they’re able to have that hot meal that’s provided by volunteers.” Jerke-Liesinger continued, “That just means so much more this time of year because the weather is so crummy, and they just appreciate that hot meal so much.”