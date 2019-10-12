Jaycees Offers Scare School, Teaches Art of Scare Acting

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – The Jaycees Feargrounds held a Scare School today at the Washington Pavilion.

The class was to teach kids about the art of scare acting along with basic haunted house operations and safety.

The kids learned about different kinds of masks and props used to scare.

The School was for people ages 12 and older.

Instructor Tamara Parliament says most people don’t understand the acting part of haunted houses.

She said, “In this particular case we are teaching it to the Washington Pavilion students because most people don’t consider scare acting to be a theatrical performance. Realistically, actors are doing a high octane every 30 to 60 seconds while in the haunt.”