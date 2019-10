Mankato Survives Blizzard & Northern State

Wolves Fall 39-7

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ABERDEEN, S.D. — Shane Zylstra hauled in seven passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead third-ranked MSU-Mankato to a 39-7 win at Northern State in blizzard conditions in Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights!