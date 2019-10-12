Red Raiders Run Over Defenders

Northwestern Defeats Dordt 35-6

ORANGE CITY, IA — Tyson Kooima ran for 125 yards and a pair of scores while Jacob Kalogonis added 104 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead the Northwestern Red Raiders to a 35-6 victory at Dordt on a snowy Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center.

Kooima also passed for 164 yards and two scores as the 8th-ranked team in NAIA improved to 5-0 with the victory.

Dordt falls to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC, now 0-11 all time against Northwestern.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!