Scoreboard Saturday, October 12th
Scores for Saturday, October 12, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2019
NHL
Pittsburgh 7, Wild 4
College Football
SDSU 38, Youngstown State 28
USD 45, Missouri State 10
Augustana 16, St. Cloud State 13 (*Final in OT)
Sioux Falls 52, UM-Crookston 14
MSU-Mankato 39, Northern State 7
Bemidji State 25, SMSU 24
Northwestern 35, Dordt 6
Concordia 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17
Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7
Penn State 17, Iowa 12
Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14
H.S. Football
Mitchell 42, Sturgis 23
Aberdeen 34, RC Stevens 20
Wolsey/Wessington 42, Colome 0
Sully Buttes 48, Faulkton 0
Mobridge/Pollack 28, Redfield 0
College Volleyball
Northern State 3, St. Cloud State 2
Winona State 3, Augustana 2
Concordia-St. Paul 3, Sioux Falls 1
MSU-Mankato 3, SMSU 0
Dordt 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2
H.S. Volleyball
Pine Ridge def. Custer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17
Chester Challenge
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12
Cody-Kilgore Triangular
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16
Gayville-Volin Tournament
First Round
Gayville-Volin def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-7
Menno def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11
Mitchell Christian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-15, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23
Semifinal
Gayville-Volin def. Mitchell Christian, 25-7, 25-19
Fifth Place
Canistota def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-16, 25-14
Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 25-3
Third Place
Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14
Championship
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-12
Lakeville North Tournament
Semifinals
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Lakeville South, Minn., 25-22, 18-25, 15-9
Pool Play
Pool 1
Jackson County Central, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13
Ninth Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rochester Century, Minn., 29-27, 24-26, 15-9
Saint Michael-Albertville Tournament
Quarterfinal
Miller def. Hutchinson, Minn., 26-24, 20-25, 15-12
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Champlin Park, Minn., 25-23, 25-23
Semifinal
Miller def. Chanhassen, Minn., 26-24, 23-25, 16-14
North Branch, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-19, 25-22
Ninth Place
Miller def. Elk River, Minn., 26-24, 25-21
Seventh Place
Waconia, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12
H.S. Cheer & Dance
Mitchell Invite
Grand Cheer Champion
1. Sioux Valley (285)
2. RC Central (233.5)
3. Huron (226.5)
4. Wolsey/Wessington (201.5)
5. Mitchell (199.5)
Grand Dance Champion
1. Huron (251)
2. Yankton (247)
3. RC Central (225.67)
4. Mitchell (219.17)
5. Platte-Geddes (207.33)
Women’s College Soccer
Saint Mary 2, Presentation 0
Northwestern 4, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Men’s College Soccer
Briar Cliff 3, Dordt 0
Northwestern 6, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Women’s College Swimming & Diving
SMSU 118, Iowa Lakes CC 33
Kansas 261, USD 87
Missouri State 461, USD 237
College Cross Country
Dordt Invite
Men’s Team Standings
1. Doane (43)
2. Dordt (50)
3. Dakota State (83)
4. Northwestern (108)
Women’s Team Standings
1. Dordt (17)
2. Northwestern (52)
4. Augustana (123)
6. Dakota State (143)