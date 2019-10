Fleet Farm Opens South Dakota’s First Toyland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fleet Farm has officially opened Toyland nationwide this weekend.

The grand opening took place Saturday morning at the Sioux Falls location.

Fleet Farm’s annual Toys For Tots drive also started Saturday and will go through November.

The Sioux Falls Fleet Farm is the first to bring Toyland to South Dakota.

The first 150 costumers received a farm friends puzzle.

Doorbuster deals will run until the end of Monday.