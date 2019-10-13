Gibbs Poise Impresses In Jackrabbits Comeback Win

Freshman Shakes Off Slow Start To Help Lead 38-28 Victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State had a dominant second half last night to post their most impressive win of the season 38-28 at Youngstown State.

Down 14-3 at half, SDSU’s defense helped ignite the comeback with a pick six from Don Gardner, the first of two takeaways.

J’Bore Gibbs did the rest on offense. After a rough first half he bounced back in the second, passing for 210 yards and a touchdown while running for 75 yards and two more scores, fufilling the confidence the staff had in their redshirt freshman quarterback.

SDSU (5-1, 2-0) will stay on the road next week at Indiana State. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.