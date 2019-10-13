Goedert & Gerry Enjoy Playing In Front Of Hometown Friends & Family

South Dakota Natives Hit The Field For Eagles At Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Though it certainly wasn’t the outcome they wanted, South Dakota natives Dallas Goedert and Nate Gerry had solid games for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 38-20 loss at the Minnesota Vikings.

Sioux Falls native and Washington alum Gerry had six tackles, four of which were solo. Britton native & SDSU alum Goedert hauled in five passes for 48 yards.

Each had cheering sections in the stands, with somewhere between 50 and 100 people making the trip from Goedert’s hometown of Britton. And it was certainly special for each to get a chance to play in front of them again.