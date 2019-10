GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-13-19)

The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Week In Local Prep & College Football!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though Mother Nature gave us our first true taste of winter with wind and snow, the best prep and college football players in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota proved invincible to all conditions!

Here’s a look back at the best sights, sounds and moments from week seven in Gridiron Greatness!