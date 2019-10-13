Lincoln Tennis A Dynasty In Any Season

Boys & Girls Programs Have Won Ten State Championships Since 2014

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If you want to see the best prep tennis in South Dakota, go to 2900 Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls where the Lincoln Patriots have set up shop as a dynasty.

Led by Johana Brower’s second consecutive top flight singles title the Lincoln girls won their fourth straight state tennis title on Friday. The boy’s program has been just as dominant in the spring, winning six straight championships.

That’s ten titles since 2014, with no signs of slowing down.