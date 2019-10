More History For West Sioux’s Hunter Dekkers

Iowa State Recruit Now State's All-Time Passing Yards Leader

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



HAWARDEN, IA — In Iowa prep sports, West Sioux’s Hunter Dekkers made more history Friday night.

During the Falcons 35-28 win over West Lyon the Iowa State commit became the state’s all time leader for prep passing yards, currently at 9,237 for his career. He’s already the state record holder for career touchdown passes with 121.