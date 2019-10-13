Start To Jewish Holiday Of Sukkot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – For Jewish people in the community, it’s a special time of year.

Sukkot is a Jewish holiday devoted to thanking God for protection during the historic journey from Egypt to the Promised Land of Israel. Those who celebrate traditionally make a hut with wooden doors and a temporary roof. They will then eat there meals inside for the week. They piece together a assortment of citron, palm frond, myrtle twigs, and willow twigs, representing community.

“These four typed symbolize are the four diverse and different types of personalities that must make up every single community. We must bring everyone together and it’s only then than that we can really rejoice,” says Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz.

The holiday begins tonight and sundown and concludes next Sunday at sundown.