U.S. Senate Chaplain Visits Sioux Falls Church, Speaks at Services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – United States Senate Chaplain, Barry Black, visited Sioux Falls for the second time in three years this weekend. Lead Pastor at Central Church, Jeff Wheeler, said it’s a privilege to have him back in South Dakota..

“I don’t think we realize how privileged we are to get a man of his reputation, his stature, his ability and gifting to come to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.” Wheeler continued, “When he is speaking at Presidential Prayer Breakfast, welcoming the Pope, and welcoming the Dalai Lama.”

The roots of Black’s visit go back to 2015, when Wheeler was invited to Washington D.C. to be Chaplain for a day.

“So I went back and opened the Senate session with prayer and then got to spend the whole day with Chaplain Black. We struck up a friendship, and in that context I invited him to come to Sioux Falls and minister in our church,” he said.

An invite was all it took; Pastor Wheeler said that the people of the church realize the importance of the Chaplain’s visit.

Wheeler said, “The thing that I keep hearing is, “Wow, there’s a guy like that’s ministering to our president, that’s influencing our congress. There’s someone like that that knows god’s word that well, that’s actually a significant leader among our political leaders.””

In the future, Wheeler and Central Church hope that the Chaplain can come to Sioux Falls again soon.

He said, “It’s up to him (Barry Black), but he would love to come back and we would love to have him. I think if we could schedule it in the future we’ll be sure to get him.”