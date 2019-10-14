Anna Wedel (Kiel) is Healthy and Happy Leading Red Raiders

ORANGE CITY, IA… You might have known her as Anna Kiel. But, this summer she got a new name.

“I just got married this past summer. New last name, same person new last name,” said Anna Wedel, Northwestern Volleyball middle hitter.

Wedel married former Northwestern basketball star Nathan Wedel.

The two share a bond that few would understand.

“He knows what being a student-athlete is like and he’s amazing,” said Wedel.

It would take this strong relationship to help Wedel get through an injury that could have ended her sports career.

“My injury last season was like the first two weeks. It was the first tournament; I played the first day then the next day I was on crutches and out,” said Wedel.

Wedel suffered a stress fracture in her left foot that sidelined her the entire volleyball season.

After going through the rehab process, Wedel has comeback stronger than ever.

So far this season she has been an “NAIA National Attack of the Week,” and set a new career high for kills and digs in a game.

“She likes to do things right; she’s really competitive,” said Northwestern Volleyball Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. “So she wants do her best, she knows preparation is key to that. So, she comes in early a lot of times to practice and is probably the last one to leave. Just trying to get better at her skills.”

“It’s amazing I love being able to play,” said Wedel. “I said to coach the other day, ‘I just didn’t know how much I missed it.’ It’s been so much fun just playing with these girls.”

The last year of Wedel’s has been a roller-coaster.

“Marriage is of course like a team you have give and take. Some days you’re giving 80 percent and they’re giving 20,” said Wedel. “He’s 90, I’m 10. You have to be sacrificial and that’s apart of being a servant and being a leader.”

But the ride has her prepared to lead the Red Raiders to new heights this season.

Brandon Green, KDLT Sports.