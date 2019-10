Entrepreneurial Resources in Sioux Falls to Merge

Startup Sioux Falls and Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship are merging into one by the end of the year, executives from both organizations announced. Zeal’s Executive Director, Brienne Maner, joined KDLT News Today to talk about why, what it means for those aspiring to build successful businesses in the Sioux Empire and where you can find more information.