Get Them Home: $5 Cat Adoption Event at Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has been busy this past week during their “Get Them Home” cat adoption event.

Since October 6 and through Tuesday, it only costs $5 to adopt a cat. Normally, the adoption fee for cats is $75.

So far, the event has been a success with 95 cat adoptions since October 1. However, there are still plenty of cats searching for their ‘furever’ home. The humane society also wants to highlight the cats that can be more difficult to get adopted.

“Kittens go really fast. Black cats, we have a hard time, same with dogs, black dogs. For some reason, everybody thinks there’s so many of them too and people want the pretty colors. You know, the animals that look a little more unique, there’s no difference in personality really, it’s just their exterior,” said Humane Officer Lex McKee

While the humane society always encourages welcoming a new pet into your home, they also remind people to make sure they can support the animal before adopting it.