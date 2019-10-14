Out and About with Kali: Week of October 14

The temps are warming back up and fall events are plenty! Kali Trautman details a few of the events happening in the region to get you Out and About.

Monday, October 14 – 2nd Annual Native American Day Parade, Sioux Falls, SD

Celebrate and honor Native American Day by heading to Downtown Sioux Falls on Monday morning at 10:00am for the 2nd Annual Native American Day Parade. The theme of the parade is “Celebrate Our History, Inspiring the Future.”

Friday, October 18 & Saturday, October 19 – 14th Annual Expo For Her, Sioux Falls, SD

$7 or $6 with a canned good donation Grab the girls for a great weekend of shopping, entertainment, seminars and fun! Visit the over 230 vendors for all of your shopping needs and visit the various seminar stages for classes on health and cooking. Tickets are just $7 or $6 with a canned good donation.

Saturday, October 19 – Spooky Science 2019, Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, SD

$14/$7 Spooky Science encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation, discovering and creating through hands-on activities for all ages. Event favorites include boo bubbles, squishy slime, black cat origami and hands-on interactive science and art activities and experiments. All children will also go home with a bag of Halloween goodies! Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Saturday, October 19 – Paws and Pumpkins Fall Festival, Sioux Falls, SD

$20 Come to the biggest dog party of the fall! The 2nd annual Paws & Pumpkins Fall Festival. Have your dogs’ photo taken by Little White Dog Pet Photography amongst hay-bales, mums, and pumpkins. Decorate caramel apple, pick out a pumpkin to take home, drink apple cider, create paw print paintings, or get a kiss at the puppy kissing booth! Kids can paint pumpkins, bounce in the bouncy house, bob for apples, play pumpkin tic-tac-toe…plus so much more! Cost of the event is $20 per family (includes 1 pumpkin, more pumpkins will be available for purchase). Free will donation opportunities will be available to benefit Mission-Haiti and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Saturday, October 19 – Floating Pumpkin Patch, Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD

$10 Don’t miss out on the coolest pumpkin patch in town! Bring the family to jump in and pick your pumpkin. There will also be fun carnival games and a chance to enter to win the BIG pumpkin. You won’t want to miss this unique opportunity!