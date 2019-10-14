Sheriff: Courage of Jayme Closs is Focus of Anniversary

BARRON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin sheriff who led the investigation into the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents hopes the courage and resilience of the 13-year-old girl is the focus on the one-year anniversary of the crimes.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will hold a news conference Monday, talk briefly about Jayme and honor his investigative team. Fitzgerald also wants to direct the energy that was focused on finding Jayme during her 88 days of captivity to other missing children. Members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are expected to attend.

Jake Patterson is serving life in prison for abducting Jayme after fatally shooting her parent Oct. 15 at their home near Barron and holding the girl at a cabin 66 miles (106.2 kilometers) north.