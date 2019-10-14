South Dakota Celebrates Native American Day

SOUTH DAKOTA – It’s the second Monday in October, which means today is Native American Day in South Dakota.

In 1990,the state became the first in the U.S. to make this significant change.

South Dakota is now one of at least eight states to celebrate the holiday.

Some states call today Indigenous People’s Day, while others celebrate the original Columbus Day.

The Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center, Christy Nicolaisen, stated that celebrating Native American Day in South Dakota is good for both the state and the country.

Nicolaisen said, “South Dakota is actually more advanced than other states and I think that’s a really good thing. The Native Americans were here first, Columbus came second so I really think it needs to be celebrated.”