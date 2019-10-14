Top-Ranked Riders Roll at RC Central 71-20

RAPID CITY, SD… The top-ranked team in 11-AAA played like in Monday’s postponed game from last Friday when travel out west was impossible. The Roosevelt Rough Riders jumped on top of the RC Central Cobblers right away and never looked back. Joey Hughes had an interception that he returned for a score and the Riders were up 36-0 in the first quarter. Brady Dannenbring would hit a wide-open Tyler Feldkamp with 8:00 left in the first half to increase the lead to 43-6 and Kim Nelson’s team never looked back. They improved to 6-1 with a 71-20 win. Roosevelt will host Watertown Friday in in the 8:00 game at Howard Wood Field and the winless Cobblers take on Washington in the 5:00 game.