Coyotes Glad to have Umude Back

VERMILLION, SD… The Coyotes of USD are looking ahead to this winter with plenty of optimism and there’s a good reason why. It looked like they would lose sophomore standout Stanley Umude after last season. But he didn’t transfer after all and now he’s the pre-season Player of the Year in the Summit League.

Stanley Umude, USD Junior says: “I mean I didn’t make it clear that I was coming back when I put my name (in the portal). But it was always a possibility and the way things worked out, I thought it was in my best interest to come back.”

Todd Lee, USD Head Coach says: “He’s going to have a great year. He did put his name in the portal. But after thinking about it and talking it over with his family and the coaching staff he decided to comeback. It’s great for him and it’s great for the University of South Dakota basketball.”

The Coyotes also get a healthy Tyler Hagedorn back to they are excited to make lots of noise in the Summit League this year where the Bison are the pre-season favorites. The Coyotes are picked to finish 2nd in the conference.