“Mouth Mobile” Serves Veterans Free Dental Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “Ended up with 35 years, 3 months and 13 days total service,” said U.S. Army Veteran Ken Voigt.

Ken Voigt served 35 years as an Engineer in the U.S. Army. For many veterans like him, dental care isn’t included in their VA coverage, leaving them stranded with no care for their mouth.

Voigt said, “We get everything through the VA except complete dental care. I got all my eye glasses and all my medications, everything free from the VA, but I don’t get dental.”

Voigt, who lives in Hot Springs most of the year, but Armour in the summer, found the Mouth Mobile at the right place at the right time.

“I live at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota, so it’s quite a distance to travel back here (Sioux Falls) just to go to a dentist,” he said.

The Mouth Mobile travels the United States helping veterans and people in need get dental care. Aspen Dental Doctor, Derek Garagiola, says it’s all about helping those who serve.

“What we try to do is we try to help the VA out by providing care for this kind of middle of the road dentistry.” Garagiola continued, “We provide extractions, fillings, cleanings, oral cancer screenings just to try to help everybody out.”

Giving back to the veteran community is something that Dr. Garagiola says, hits close to home.

“These veterans have given us a lot throughout our lives. I’ve had both my grandparents and then one of my uncles who are veterans as well. It just feels good to give back to a community that really needs some dental care and some extra help,” Garagiola said.