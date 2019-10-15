National “School Lunch Week” Honors Foodservice Professionals

BRANDON, S.D. – This week marks national “School Lunch Week,” honoring foodservice professionals.

To celebrate, officials from the regional USDA Food and Nutrition office and South Dakota’s secretary of education visited Brandon Intermediate School.

They spent time serving lunch to students. After, they sat down to eat with a few fifth and sixth graders.

They said they do this to recognize how children get healthy, nutritious meals and to show appreciation for the workers who serve the students.

Cheryl Kennedy, Food and Nutrition Regional Administrator says, “…all of the hard work that our school meals service staff do. They do a fantastic job serving our children. And as we know, our children without a healthy meal to start the day or throughout the day, they just cannot learn and grow as well as they could otherwise.”

After the visit, officials made their way over to Brookings School District to celebrate “Farm to School Month”.