Outbound Customer Consultant (Call Center)

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Tired of working nights? Don’t want to work weekends? Want to stay in the customer service/hospitality industry, but need a unique day shift opportunity that allows you to control your income?

We are hiring FULL-TIME Outbound Customer Consultants to join our growing Business Development Center (BDC). This opportunity PAYS you based on YOUR drive, and you can make up to $18 PER HOUR working DAYTIME HOURS!

As an Outbound Customer Consultant, you will reach out to customers and let them know of available upgrade opportunities. The primary responsibility is to build customer rapport, provide promotional information, and connect them with a sales consultant.

Job Responsibilities Include:

-Call, text, and email customers

-Become proficient with Account Management Software

-Generate quality sales leads

-Learn and implement outbound calling tactics

-Increase knowledge of automotive industry (we will train you!)

-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Qualifications

-Valid driver’s license/Acceptable driving record

-Strong verbal and written communication skills

-Ability to think “on your feet”

-Strong listening skills

-Ability to take control of a conversation

-Ability to multitask

-Self-motivated and detail oriented

-Proficient computer skills (including typing)

-Outbound call experience preferred, but not required