Police: One Dead After Big Sioux River Water Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person has died after authorities say they jumped into the Big Sioux River Monday night.

Police were called to the spillway around 11:45 p.m. after a report of someone jumping off the pedestrian bridge. Crews found the person shortly after 1 a.m. near Cliff Avenue, which is more than a mile away from the spillway.

Crews pulled the person from the water, into a boat and life-saving efforts were performed on scene.

The person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are not releasing the name or the gender of the person rescued

If you or anyone you know are having thoughts of suicide, The Helpline Center has resources available 24-7. You can call 211 to speak with someone or text your zip code to 898211. Calls and texts messages are free and confidential.